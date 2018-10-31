Now, Jodhpur district collector suffering from deadly swine flu

District Collector of Jodhpur Dr Ravikumar Surpur is suffering from swine flu, confirmed Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Sunil Kumar Bisht on Tuesday. Earlier, the collector tested positive of swine flu during an investigation at a private hospital in Jodhpur. The doctors there gave Surpur antiviral Tamiflu tablet which is widely used in the treatment of swine flu.

Surpur was reported to be in grip of fever and cold and is a doctor himself, he suspected swine flu and thus consulted Arun Mathur, a doctor at a private hospital in Jodhpur. Based on the symptoms, a test for the H1N1 virus was conducted where the report was positive. After this, the collector was given antiviral medicines. He has been advised complete rest and has been kept in isolation at his home. The staff and employees working in the collector’s office have also been given antiviral medicine as a precaution. Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, 21 patients are reported to be suffering from swine flu.

It may be recalled that the state has registered the highest cases of swine flu in the country and the deadly disease had claimed 279 lives in the state in 2017. In 2018, so far, swine flu has claimed 200 lives across the state. State capital Jaipur is the worst affected with the virus H1N1 where around 850 people have been found swine flu positive and 37 people have died of the disease till October 22 this year.In four districts of Kota division, the disease has claimed 65 lives so far this year. In Jaipur division, 52 deaths have been reported. 31 deaths have occurred in Jodhpur division while Ajmer division has recorded 30 deaths due to Swine Flu from Jan 1, 2018.

It is worth mentioning here that H1N1 virus in the state has changed its strain called the Michigan strain making it able to be active in high-temperature conditions like Maharashtra. Last year, 3,619 people were found Swine Flu positive in Rajasthan.

Highest Cases Of Flu In Rajasthan

It may be recalled that the state has registered the highest cases of swine flu in the country and the deadly disease had claimed 279 lives in the state in 2017. In 2018, so far, swine flu has claimed 200 lives across the state. State capital Jaipur is the worst affected with the virus H1N1 where around 850 people have been found swine flu positive and 37 people have died of the disease till October 22 this year.In four districts of Kota division, the disease has claimed 65 lives so far this year. In Jaipur division, 52 deaths have been reported. 31 deaths have occurred in Jodhpur division.