No parole for Kota bomb blast accused

Rajasthan High Court has refused to give parole to the two accused in the Kota bomb blast case of 1993 which took place after the Babri Masjid incident. The division bench of Justice Manish Bhandari and Justice DC Somani passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by Fazur Rahman and Ijaz Akbar.

In the petition it has been said that after getting convicted by the lower court the duo is in jail since many years and now their health has also deteriorated. The other accused involved in the case have got parole. So under such circumstances these petitioners should be released on parole. Additional Solicitor General RD Rastogi while opposing the petition said these petitioners have got life imprisonment as per TADA rules.