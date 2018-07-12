Mayor this, mayor that, councillors attack Ashok Lahoti during meet, wish to get rid of him

Make him legislator and give us freedom, said Vikas Kothari

The anger of the BJP councillors against mayor Ashok Lahoti came out in the open during the pre-board meeting on Wednesday. Councillors told BJP city president Sanjay Jain that,

“The mayor has lost our faith. If there is a no-confidence motion against the mayor today, he will not get a single vote. The mayor has spoiled the whole city. Give freedom to us by making him (mayor) a legislator”.

The General Body Meeting (GBM) of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) will take place on Thursday. Before the GBM, a pre-board meeting of the BJP councillors was convened at a hotel located on Ajmer Road on Wednesday. In this meeting, only 35 BJP councillors out of 64 reached. When the meeting started in the presence of Mayor Lahoti and BJP city president Sanjay Jain, the anger of councillors broke out. Councillors targeted the mayor over various issues.

According to sources, Anil Sharma said that, “The mayor has lost our faith. We are tied to the party line, so we cannot speak. If the no-confidence motion is brought against the mayor today, he will not get a single vote.” He also told the party’s city president that, “You can conduct secret voting against the mayor.” Vikas Kothari said that due to a single assembly constituency, the entire city is affected. You make mayor a legislator and give us freedom from him.

Senior councillor Maan Pandit said that, “I feel sad when people say that the current board and current mayor is worthless”. Vishnu Lata and Bhagwat Singh Deval raised the door to door waste collection project and the fake patta issue.

Councillors said that the BVG company, who was given the contract of waste collection and sanitation management, is not working in accordance with the terms of the contract. Even after this, the mayor is not taking action against the company. Councillors demanded to end the contract of the company. BJP city president Jain calmed the councillors down and councillors that if anyone will work against the party line, action will be taken against him.

GBM Today

