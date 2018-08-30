Headlines

Kota mandi officials in ACB net for bribe

Five officials of Kota Bhamashaha Mandi held for accepting a bribe of Rs1.40 lakh from a contractor

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 30, 2018, 06:35 AM IST

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuth from Jaipur on Wednesday evening arrested five officials of Kota Bhamashaha Mandi including Mandi secretary, executive engineer, AEN, JEN and cashier for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1.40 lakh from a contractor from Jaipur. 

The search operation by two ACB teams is under way at the residences of these five accused in Kota and Jaipur.

Five officials of  Kota Bhamashaha Mandi identified as Rampal Kumawat, the Mandi secretary, Pyarelal Meena, an executive engineer, Amar Singh, an assistant engineer (AEN), Somesh Agrawal, a junior engineer (JEN) and Sazeed Husain, a cashier were on Wednesday evening arrested after the five had accepted a bribe of Rs1.40 lakh from a contractor from Jaipur, said Narottam Lal Verma, additional superintendent of Police (ASP), ACB, Jaipur.  

The five officials had demanded a bribe of Rs3.68 lakhs from the contractor for the clearance of bills of a work order worth Rs2 corers for a road that the contractor had constructed in Kota Bhamashaha Mandi premises, the ASP said. The bribe amount was later, following negotiations, settled at Rs 1.40 lakh.

The contractor lodged a complaint with ACB, Jaipur in the matter in last week of July following which verification of the complaint was carried out about 10 days ago, Verma said.

The ACB team from Jaipur on Wednesday evening laid a trap and arrested the five officials from their office in Kota Bhamashaha Mandi premises, he said. The bribe amount of Rs1.40 lakh was also recovered from their possession. The search operation by two ACB teams is underway at the five officials’ residences at Kota and Jaipur cities, the ASP further said.

The five accused would be produced before the ACB court on Thursday, he added.

Bribe Demand

