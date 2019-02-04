Kabir Waraich, Amber Udasi champs of UDC 2019 off-roading

After three days of intense offroading action and neck-to-neck battle for the top of the leaderboard, Kabir Waraich and co-driver Amber Udasi of Chandigarh’s Team Gerrari Offroaders have emerged as the champions of the ‘Offroad’ segment at Ultimate Desert Challenge 2019 powered by Polaris (UDC).

Defending their title, Kabir and Amber won the fifth edition of India’s only professional desert off roading competition with an almost perfect score of 1090 points out of 1100, with their Polaris RZR 1000. With this win, Kabir Waraich has continued his winning streak at UDC Offroad, winning at 3 out of 4 occasions. Kabir and Amber achieved this feat by defeating thirty-five teams from all across the country.

The overall second position in UDC Offroad was won by Chandigarh’s Gurmeet Virdi (co-driver Kunal Kashyap) of Team Gerrari Offroaders with 1050 points. Driving a Polaris RZR 1000 for the first time at UDC, Gurmeet impressed everyone with his focused & technical driving. Gagandeep Gill (co-driver Amardeep Godara) clinched the third spot on the podium with 894 points. Pune’s Dr. Ritika Oberoi (co-driver Sagar Mallappa) emerged as the fastest women at UDC Offroad with 558 points.

After successfully defending his title, Kabir said, “It’s a feeling that’s difficult to explain in words! It’s a hat-trick of wins at the UDC and I couldn’t have been happier. This particular win did not come easy, the competition was very tight and scheduling was such that we were continuously running back-to-stages. I was feeling sleep-deprived at times but somehow I kept pushing myself and good results followed. I would like to thank my co-driver Amber without who this win wouldn’t have been possible.”