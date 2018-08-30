Jaipur to face water scarcity due to cut in supply from Bisalpur dam

Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeJaipur

Jaipur

Jaipur to face water scarcity due to cut in supply from Bisalpur dam

Due to the reduction in supply of water by the department, there is a possibility of potable water crisis on the tail end of the pipeline in the city.

article-main
Latest News

Ashish Chauhan

Updated: Aug 30, 2018, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Consumers will be supplied water only for 45 to 70 minutes on a daily basis from Wednesday as compared to 1 to 1.5 hours of daily supply being done for last 10 years due to scarcity of water in the city. The water supply department has decided to cut 1000 lakh litres of water daily due to decreased water level of Bisalpur dam. That is, 20 to 25% of the water supply will be reduced in the city.

Due to the reduction in supply of water by the department, there is a possibility of potable water crisis on the tail end of the pipeline in the city. The department has appealed people to save water and use less of it, so that the situation that arose due to weak monsoon, can be dealt with. Water level of Bisalpur dam is 309.24 RL metres and the dam has 22% water of its capacity. Bisalpur dam received only 66% water during the last monsoon (2017).

The supply of 5100 lakh litres of water was being done in the city daily, in which, 4400 lakh litres used to come from Bisalpur project and the remaining 700 lakh litres from tubewell. But from now on, Bisalpur project will only supply 3400 lakh litres of water, i.e., only around 4100 lakh litres of water will be supplied in the city daily. The PHED has also started working on resuming the old closed tubewell and digging new tender. Bisalpur dam was connected to the water supply of Jaipur in the year 2009.

Additional Chief Engineer of PHED Dinesh Saini said despite cut, water remaining in Bisalpur dam will be enough until November only. In such a situation, if monsoon remains weak and dam level goes below 309, water supply could be made limited to once in two days.

Water level of Bisalpur dam for previous years

  • 2010 - 298.67 (July 21), 308.80 (August 20)
  • 2011 - 305.63 (June 23), 314.25 (October 1)
  • 2012 - 309.97 (August 7), 314.19 (October 5)
  • 2013 - 309.73 (July 6), 315.00 (October 18)
  • 2014 - 311.60 (July 17), 315.50 (August 18)
  • 2015 - 311.99 (July 9), 315.00 (August 29)
  • 2016 - 309.92 (July), 315.50 (August 9)
  • 2017 - 311.87 (June), 313.92 (September)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This billionaire owns Bengaluru’s most expensive house worth Rs 350 crore, no match for Ambani’s Antilia; net worth is…

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

Meet the Pakistani mystery fan girl who stole limelight in India-Pakistan Asia cup clash

Anurag Kashyap says pan-India term has been coined for 'sake of business, not cinema': 'For every KGF, there's Kabzaa'

Udhayanidhi row: Congress says it respects all religions, others free to express their views

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE