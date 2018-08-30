Jaipur to face water scarcity due to cut in supply from Bisalpur dam

Due to the reduction in supply of water by the department, there is a possibility of potable water crisis on the tail end of the pipeline in the city.

Consumers will be supplied water only for 45 to 70 minutes on a daily basis from Wednesday as compared to 1 to 1.5 hours of daily supply being done for last 10 years due to scarcity of water in the city. The water supply department has decided to cut 1000 lakh litres of water daily due to decreased water level of Bisalpur dam. That is, 20 to 25% of the water supply will be reduced in the city.

The department has appealed people to save water and use less of it, so that the situation that arose due to weak monsoon, can be dealt with. Water level of Bisalpur dam is 309.24 RL metres and the dam has 22% water of its capacity. Bisalpur dam received only 66% water during the last monsoon (2017).

The supply of 5100 lakh litres of water was being done in the city daily, in which, 4400 lakh litres used to come from Bisalpur project and the remaining 700 lakh litres from tubewell. But from now on, Bisalpur project will only supply 3400 lakh litres of water, i.e., only around 4100 lakh litres of water will be supplied in the city daily. The PHED has also started working on resuming the old closed tubewell and digging new tender. Bisalpur dam was connected to the water supply of Jaipur in the year 2009.

Additional Chief Engineer of PHED Dinesh Saini said despite cut, water remaining in Bisalpur dam will be enough until November only. In such a situation, if monsoon remains weak and dam level goes below 309, water supply could be made limited to once in two days.

