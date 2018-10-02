Jaipur: Facility in use dedicated to public now

Jaipur member of parliament Ramcharan Bohra dedicated several public amenities at Jaipur junction on Monday. However, few of these things which were dedicated now are already in public use. On this occasion, he unveiled the stone bearing his name and name of cabinet minister Arun Chaturvedi. The concourse hall which he dedicated to the public is already in use since February this year.

The people have been making full use of it and on Sunday, a day earlier when DNA lensman visited the concourse hall, it was full of people. Apart from that, the other facilities which Jaipur MP dedicated to public include the lift at platform number 2 and 3, escalator, first call waiting hall, a retiring room for specially-abled people apart from other things. “The lokarpan has been done today (Monday) and the people were not using it,” said Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra said speaking to DNA.

Most of these things were completed before and were being used by the public, however, no formal inauguration was done of these facilities by any VIP and on Monday, these are officially dedicated to the public.

On this occasion, Bohra and MLA from Kishanpole Mohanlal Gupta went through the station and saw the various works being done there. He saw almost everything in minute details and was informed by railway officials with several other details. He complimented the railways for development of garden near the circulating area and the gates of entry and exit. Railway officials including DRM Somya Mathur and additional DRM RP Mina and several other officers were present on this occasion.

Passengers are happy to use these services irrespective of the formal lokarpan. They are especially liking the concourse hall and are happy over the cleanliness of the railway station. The escalator and lift facilities will also be helpful to the passengers. Before this, a ceremony was held when the name of Jaipur-Bandra Terminus train was changed.

