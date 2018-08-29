Jaipur Discom adds new features, eases NEFT, RTGS payment process

In the ongoing drive of Jaipur Discom to ease out the digital payments made by consumers towards the electricity bill, the electricity company has added one more feature. The consumers who were making the bills payment through RTGS/NEFT and such mode and their payments were not getting reflected on time, will now be a thing of past. A new system has been developed now under which the payment made by consumers will now be reflected on the same day. A system has been developed by Yes Bank under which the discom will be able to know the payment made by consumer on the same day.

There was one more issue which was being faced when the consumers were paying bills through RTGS /NEFT mode. Discom was not able to know about the payment made by the consumer as it receives a lot of funds every day.

Therefore, many times, it happened that the amount was considered outstanding by the system and it was billed to the consumer again.

However, now in this new system, the discom will be able to know the payment arriving from a particular consumer. For this, Identification of the consumer with his unique K number has been made. “Under the RTGS payment mode, identification was not done, now with this system, this difficulty has been solved, the settlement is also done on the same day,” said RG Gupta, chairman and managing director of Jaipur Discom. This system will be helpful to all the consumers across all categories but more specifically to industrial consumers.