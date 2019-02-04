Jaipur: BJP looks up to PM Modi to weave magic to retain bastion

BJP leader late Girdhari Lal Bhargav had held Jaipur as a BJP fortress and won six consecutive elections from the seat. It was soon after his demise in 2009 that Congress candidate Mahesh Joshi got elected from Jaipur. BJP reclaimed the seat in last elections as the party candidate Ramcharan Bohra defeated Joshi who re-contested, with a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

The recent Assembly elections at Rajasthan, however, had the equations altered. In the results declared in December 2018, not only the Congress formed the government in state but the party also registered victory on five of the eight Assembly seats of Jaipur parliamentary constituency. Among those to lose the elections were former BJP state president Ashok Parnami and a couple of Cabinet ministers of BJP government.

The results were seen as a reflection of anti-incumbency against BJP government in state. Several seats in Walled City area of Jaipur had a section of traditional BJP voters who were anguished over demolition of old temples during development of Jaipur Metro. The BJP MP from Jaipur was also condemned by several sections for failing to safeguard temples. Ramcharan Bohra, while defending the move said that temples were relocated ‘respectfully’ and a couple of them have been restored, though he admits that ‘inconsiderate’ working of a few officials had led to hurting of public sentiments. Bohra looks forward to re-contest from Jaipur, even though he says declaration of name will be ‘decision of party leadership’. As the BJP rests its hopes from the seat on ‘PM Modi’, many senior BJP leaders also aspire to contest from this seat. Meanwhile, former Congress MP Mahesh Joshi is now a member of Rajasthan Assembly and is unlikely to contest. This has opened up possibilities for several others.