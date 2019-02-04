Jaipur: A city aspiring to be smart

Capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur stands a prized constituency among the Parliamentary seats in the state. An exclusive urban population, the voters of Jaipur constituency share different sets of concern than most other constituencies.

Urban and infrastructure development, while is a priority among the voters, the constituency is also has a considerable population of government employees and traders who are sensitive to taxation policies.

The sitting member of parliament from Jaipur, Ramcharan Bohra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too claims credit for the infrastructure development in the city.

“Ring Road, Dravyavati Riverfront, Smart City and improving sanitation are some of the major achievements of our government and as the Member of Parliament, I have tried to draw the maximum advantage of these for Jaipur,” says Bohra.

A first time Member of Parliament, Bohra has been actively raising concerns of the city at the Parliament. He had issues like the slow pace of Ring Road and railway stoppages persuaded at the Parliament, however, the efforts couldn’t materialise as per the expectations of many city residents.

“Smart City project is a brilliant concept, yet its implementation in the city has been less than satisfactory. It is mostly the bureaucratic reluctance that compromises its achievements,” says a policy analyst.

While initiative of former BJP government in Rajasthan and the local MP have helped to get the National Highway Authority of India take up construction of Ring Road in Jaipur.

It is only the first phase of the project that is expected to be complete before the Lok Sabha elections, while other projects related to Ramgarh and Kalka dams remain on consultancy level.

In wait for these many areas of Jaipur constituency face daily challenges of water scarcity and traffic congestion.