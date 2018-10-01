Innovative projects add green cover on black gold reserves

The traditional rainwater harvesting techniques clubbed with the technological innovations are adding a dash of green at the biggest crude oil producing region of India- the Barmer oil fields. Residents of Thar Desert are practicing traditional methods for rainwater storage as last few decades have witnessed deterioration in the condition of water harvesting structures.

Now, the innovative practices adopted by the villagers, are bringing a positive change. Week monsoon this year in the region is a cause of concern in Thar and availability of fodder and water for livestock would be a problem for many farmers, revived water structures like Naadi and Khadin around oil and gas fields would provide lifesaving support for six to ten months.

The efforts to revive the rainwater harvesting and ground water recharging structures of more 650 villages and dhanis in Barmer district are going to be visible despite low rainfall. These nadis, which are preserving in nectar drops of rain water in one or two rainy areas, will prove to be support for wildlife. In collaboration with Cairn Oil and Gas, the villagers have revitalized 15 nadis of the district. Accumulation of 50 lakh cubic meters of water will be possible with the help of these structures in the normal rainfall year. One can see water filled spots at Baap Nadi, Uttarlai Nadi, Bhadkha-Bothia and Sheo where support has been extended under the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Yojana.

Water Harvesting Programme is being carried forward through Khadin in areas where the geo-structure is favourable for water storage. Their number is high in Botheya and Gudamalani region. A total of 630 Khadin structures have been created in conjunction with the villagers. Farmers will be able to get benefit of stored water for more than six months after the normal monsoon.

Under the innovative projects, the farmers of Thar are being connected to advance agricultural technology modified for the region. Their income is increasing as the greenery in area.

BENEFITS INVOLVED

As per the results of the soil testing of individual field and the quality and quantity of water available, farmers have been provided with the saplings, training and support for drip irrigation method.