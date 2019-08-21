'Glass half full' to save water in Rajasthan

In a bid to highlight the issue of water conservation and sustainability, the district magistrate (DM) Rajendra Bhatt of Bhilwara launched a 'half a glass of water' campaign on the Independence Day last week. Under this campaign, Bhatt urged government and educational institutions, public servants at the district, block and gram panchayat level to present only half a glass of water at first to visitors in their offices. This, according to Bhatt, will help save water that is usually wasted when not drunk.

The DM instructed all the district level officials to direct their office staff to strictly implement the campaign. He highlighted the fact that until some time ago, water was supplied to the district through trains and so people are conscious of its value. "Optimum use of drinking water supplied now from Chambal to meet the serious challenges of water shortages is required. This will instil a good habit among people that can be passed on to the next generation," said Bhatt.

He also said that one should not be angry if one is presented half a glass of water as one should drink enough water as per need and not waste a sip. "It is the responsibility of all of us, public and private enterprises included, to come forward and cooperate in this campaign for social welfare."

There's also an opportunity for hotel and restaurant owners to significantly contribute to this campaign. If only half a glass of water is presented to customers and campaign banners are put up, it can spark behavioural change in the public.

At present, drinking water is supplied 24 hours via pipes to households in Bhilwara, however, four blocks in the district – Asind, Hurda, Suwana and Sahada – still fall in dark zone which lays parched in summer and requires more than 500 water tanks.

Since the campaign launched, it has received widespread support and acceptance among the people and many are enthusiastically observing the instructions of the DM. Such water conservation efforts by citizens have the potential to inspire similar steps by people across the state and country at a time when public discourse over such matters gain steam since Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his first Mann Ki Baat radio show since assuming office for the second term.

Zee Media Newsroom