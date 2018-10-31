Forest department plans cycle ride to unexplored jungles of Rajasthan

While the Aravalli ranges passing through Rajasthan are full of forests, tourists only know about Ranthambore and Sariska and thus flock to these places. Realising that the remaining areas of Rajasthan also need to be highlighted, the Udaipur forest department is organising a cycling safari that will pass through various forests in the range spreading awareness of the flora, fauna and terrain of the region.

The department hopes to increase awareness of the people so as to develop their interest in the region giving a push to eco-tourism activities.

The second edition of the cycling safari – named Peddle to Jungle – will be held from November 29 onwards and is a three-day two-night safari ride wherein participants will peddle their way through 220 kilometers of jungle terrain guided by wildlife experts and forest officials.

“The drive started last year when 30 people had enrolled with us. This year, we have kept a cap at 100 participants. The participants will have to be fit to undergo such a journey and thus we will do a thorough scrutiny of those who apply. Only those that we select will be allowed to take part in the drive,” said Rahul Bhatnagar, Conservator of Forests, Udaipur.

A charge of Rs 9000 has to be paid per person to take part in the drive. “Starting from Baghdara natural park, the cyclists will head towards Jaisamand, Dhariyawad to Sitamata Sanctuary and Dam Dama forest. Stays will be organised by the forest department at Jaisamand lake and at other scenic natural spots. Whereas small hiking treks like Ruthi Rani Palace, Jagat temples and other attractions have also been organised. Towards evening, campfires will be held for the participants,” the official said.

Interestingly, off the 220 kilometers, 150 kilometers will pass through off-road tracks while 35 kilometers of stretch will be through mainstream jungles with no trails. “Last year, we faced difficulty when few unfit participants could not make it all the way and we had to ferry them in vehicles hence we are doing scrutiny. The goal is to give a boost to ecotourism as well as generate awareness about the region and its wildlife,” Bhatnagar said.

