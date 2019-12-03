Facebook to launch new tool allowing transfer of photos, videos to Google Photos

In a first, Facebook users will now be able to freely transport data which includes photos and videos from the site to other platforms online like Google Photos.

The option for the free transfer of data will be rolled out from the first half of 2020. It will also make it easier for users to delete their accounts without fear of losing any photos or videos posted on Facebook.

In October, United States Senators Josh Hawley, Mark Warner, and Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill that requires social media platforms to freely transport data to other online platforms.

Based on discussions with policymakers, regulators, and academics in the UK, Germany, Brazil and Singapore, the tech giant Facebook said that it is working on a new set of data portability tools in which the privacy of the data could be protected.

In an attempt to preserve the privacy, and security of the data, it will be encrypted, and the users will have to provide a password to authorise the transfer of data.

The company stated in a blog post that the company is developing the product based on feedback by the users, and inputs from the company's stakeholders.

Earlier, the Facebook-owned company, WhatsApp, landed up in hot waters, after Israeli spyware pegasus reportedly spied on 1,400 users globally through the message sharing platform, raising serious questions about Facebook's effectiveness to protect the privacy of its users on the platform.

Although snooping of WhatsApp through spyware Pegasus has perturbed the whole world, it has also created a political storm in India where the software was allegedly used to spy upon journalists, social activists, professors, and lawyers. The Opposition has alleged that the company sells this spyware merely to governments, and posed questions as to how it reached India and who bought it?

It is alleged that Indian journalists and activists were spied on WhatsApp through Pegasus which can seize every data present in any mobile device through a missed call. This Israeli malware attacked through WhatsApp's video calling feature and targeted about 1,400 people.

Notably, the case was first revealed in May 2019 when WhatsApp had filed a complaint in the district court of California in the USA against the NSO Group developing Pegasus. The social media company has also announced an immediate update on May 13, 2019.