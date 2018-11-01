DIY kits show the door to priests during Diwali

Gone are the days when people use to call pandits for Diwali pooja at their homes. Now, as the time is changing and everything is getting instant, the readymade kits of the festival puja are in trend. With the introduction of these new kits, people don’t need to buy the stuff from several shops rather go for single-packed readymade hamper. Earlier people used to perform Diwali puja in a detailed manner and now, the same thing has become shorter with time as people look to buy everything readymade.

There are two kinds of worship on Diwali, one “Ektantren” pooja and second “Vistrat” pooja. Ektantren Puja is short, while Vistrat pooja is of one to two hours. Earlier, people used to perform Vistrat pooja on the festival but now, there is no time for people to get involved in the long ways. Pandit Chandra Mohan Dadhich said that the trend of worshipping on Diwali has changed due to lack of time and inflation. Now, people prefer to do short duration Lakshmi poojan as this completes in 20-25 minutes and people can do it themselves. The detailed pooja has to be done by a pandit. It takes a long time and the pandit also charges for this. Therefore, people now prefer to perform shorter ways of worshipping. Poojan material is needed in less quantity in this. Moreover, its easy and people worship themselves through the internet and books.

Earlier on Diwali, the women of the house used to make Rangoli with their hands and sweets were also made at home. Now, this trend is slowly getting faded. Readymade Rangoli and Bandarwals are available today which are a go-to stops for locals. It is easy to set up readymade Rangoli and Bandarwals as it saves time. This is the reason that now women do not like to make Rangoli themselves. Similarly, sweets are now bought from the market. Earlier people used to purchase poojan materials in much quantity. Now, the puja material too is available in a compact packaged form.

Fading Trend

The women used to make Rangoli with their hands and sweets were also made at home. Now, this trend is slowly fading. Readymade Rangoli and Bandarwals are available today which are a go-to stops for locals.