Digital blackout in Jaipur: Mobile internet shut, bulk SMS banned for 24 hours ahead of major action

Starting from midnight of June 7, the mobile internet services and bulk SMS facilities have been suspended for 24 hours in parts of Jaipur as authorities prepare for a large-scale anti-encroachment drive.

In view of the anti-encroachment drive proposed by the Jaipur Development Authority for June 8, 2026, the district administration has imposed a temporary ban on internet services as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar issued the order, citing concerns that the misuse of social media platforms and internet-based services could lead to the spread of rumours and a breach of public peace.

Jaipur, Rajasthan | In view of the anti-encroachment drive proposed by the Jaipur Development Authority for June 8, 2026, the district administration has imposed a temporary ban on internet services as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.



Jaipur Divisional… pic.twitter.com/hhjnIAwpT1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2026

What will be shut and what will still work in Jaipur?

As per the official order, all mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, will remain shut in the Jaipur Commissionerate and nearby areas. Not only this, but social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and Instagram, along with other internet-based messaging services, will not be accessible on Monday, June 8.

Apart from this, bulk SMS and MMS services have also been suspended. However, normal voice call services will continue to work without any interruption.

Internet, social media shut till midnight; action warned

With mobile internet, social media, and bulk messaging services will remain unavailable till midnight on Monday, June 8, residents and businesses were advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur administration has cautioned that any violation of the restrictions or attempts to spread misinformation by other means will result in strict legal action under the relevant laws.