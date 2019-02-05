Deadly swine flu rules in Rajasthan

Swine flu, the disease that claimed 221 lives in the state in 2018, continues to pose as a challenge in front of the state health department and the newly elected state government as well. The disease has become so fierce, that during first 35 days of 2019, the figure of total swine flu positive cases in the state has surpassed the number of people tested positive during the entire year of 2018.

The state has already registered nearly one-third deaths of last year deaths during the first month and this year so far, Rajasthan is leading in swine flu deaths across the country as 42% deaths reported in India have happened in the state.

As per daily monitoring report from the state health department, till Feb 4, total 2,455 people have been tested positive for the influenza virus H1N1 in the state and 86 people succumbed due to the disease. State capital Jaipur is the worst affected city where around 1000 people have been found swine positive and 4 deaths have occurred. Jodhpur is the second with 372 positive cases but in case of deaths, Jodhpur tops the list with 25 deaths in first 35 days of this year.

It is worth mentioning that January and February have always been a challenging year for the state health department since 2009, the year when the first case of swine flu was identified in the country. This year from January 1 to 31, total 2,123 people have been tested swine flu positive and 79 deaths have taken place, which is the highest, compared to cases and death in January in last five years. In 2014, there was one swine flu positive case and no death; in 2015 there were 173 positive cases and 43 deaths; 86 positive cases and 19 deaths in 2016; in 2017 there was one positive case and one death and in 2018 there were 705 positive cases and 53 deaths.

In the wake of the increased number of cases, the state health department has organised a campaign Swasthya Karyakarta Aapke Dwar from January 21 to 25. During the drive, more than 1.14 crore people were screened in high-risk areas across the state for swine flu. Out of which more than 2.37 lakh people were found with influenza-like illness, while 1,073 people were diagnosed with a high risk of swine flu and more than 42,000 people were found suffering from fever.