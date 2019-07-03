Congress on top in Rajasthan panchayat samiti bypolls

The bypolls were held on June 30

After failing to win even a single seat in the recently held Lok Sabha poll, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan performed very well in the Panchayat Samiti And Zila Parishad bypolls, held in 26 of 33 districts in the state. The bypolls were held on June 30.

Of the 74 Panchayat Samiti seats, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, the Congress managed to win 39, while BJP ended at second place with 29 seats. Six seats were won by independent candidates. A total of 15 candidates, including eight from the Congress, two from the BJP and five independents were elected unopposed.

In the Zila Parishad bypolls, the Congress bagged seven of the nine seats, while the BJP managed to claim only one seat. The remaining one seat was won by an independent candidate. No candidate contested from Jhadol panchayat samiti in Udaipur and the seat remained vacant. The names of elected 48 sarpanches from 22 districts were announced by Election Commission in the evening. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed happiness over the results and thanked the Congress leaders and workers. State Congress president Sachin Pilot also welcomed the results, saying by voting for the Congress people had once again shown their faith in the grand old party.

— Zee Media Newsroom