CM Vasundhara Raje’s ‘rural malls’ benefiting both consumers, dealers

The Annapurna Bhandar or ‘rural malls’ being run under the initiative of the state government, have become the centre of attraction in rural areas. Villagers are enjoying the comfort of buying all the quality food products under one roof in their own village at reduced prices. Along with the consumers, the scheme started by chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been beneficial for the ration dealers as well. The Annapurna stores witnessed a combined sale of Rs 165.77 crore in the year 2017-18.

About 50 types of quality multi-brand products are being made available at one place through Annapurna stores. More than 6,000 ration dealers running these Annapurna Bhandar are earning extra income by making a total sale of Rs 15 lakh per month. Where the fair price shoppers are getting 60% discount on the products, the shopkeepers are getting the benefit of 40%.

Most of the Annapurna stores belong to rural areas and their operators are not strong financially. Therefore, under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, a loan of up to Rs. 10 lakhs is being provided to them at low interest rates. Till date, a loan of Rs. 1.03 crores has been given to 25 Annapurna store operators of the state. The CM started the Annapurna Bhandar Yojana from Bhambhori village on October 31, 2015. Following the success of this innovative experiment of the state government, representatives from other states including Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and MP also showed keen interest in the scheme and visited Annapurna Bhandar in Rajasthan.

The Scheme

The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is the largest entrepreneurship campaign of the country, which will give employment to 25,000 ration dealers including widows, differently-abled.