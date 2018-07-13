CM residence may be notified via order: Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court said in a oral observation while hearing a case related to the provision of official residence for sitting and former chief ministers in Rajasthan.

The chief minister of Rajasthan may choose one bungalow where she wishes to reside and designate it as the official residence, the Rajasthan High Court said in a oral observation while hearing a case related to the provision of official residence for sitting and former chief ministers in Rajasthan.

The division bench of justices KS Jhaveri and VK Vyas while making this remark suggested that a notification to the said effect designating the official Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) may be issued so that the other bungalow can be put to good use. The case relates to CM Vasundhara Raje’s stay at the bungalow number 13 Civil Lines. The CM residence in official records has so far remained the bungalow with the address: 8 Civil Lines.

The petitioner’s advocate Vimal Choudhary cited the Supreme Court’s recent decision with respect to allotment of official residence to former CMs in Uttar Pradesh. To which the court said verbally that both Raje and her predecessor Ashok Gehlot are eligible for official residence as of now.

The court however remarked that CM Raje may pick one as her official residence. Besides Gehlot, former chief minister Jagganath Pahariya is also availing the facility of official residence, the court was informed by the petitioner’s counsel.

May Pick One...

The division bench of the high court in its verbal remark offered that a notification to the said effect designating the official Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) may be issued so that the other bungalow can be put to good use.