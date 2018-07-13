CM residence may be notified via order: Rajasthan High Court

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

DNA | A ride in Japan's high-speed odyssey: Tokyo to Hiroshima by bullet train | Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jad Hadid over kiss, showing butt to Bebika Dhurve

Odisha: Preparations in full swing for Jagannath Rath Yatra, construction of chariots underway

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeJaipur

jaipur

CM residence may be notified via order: Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court said in a oral observation while hearing a case related to the provision of official residence for sitting and former chief ministers in Rajasthan.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The chief minister of Rajasthan may choose one bungalow where she wishes to reside and designate it as the official residence, the Rajasthan High Court said in a oral observation while hearing a case related to the provision of official residence for sitting and former chief ministers in Rajasthan.  

The division bench of justices KS Jhaveri and VK Vyas while making this remark suggested that a notification to the said effect designating the official Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) may be issued so that the other bungalow can be put to good use. The case relates to CM Vasundhara Raje’s stay at the bungalow number 13 Civil Lines. The CM residence in official records has so far remained the bungalow with the address: 8 Civil Lines. 

The petitioner’s advocate Vimal Choudhary cited the Supreme Court’s recent decision with respect to allotment of official residence to former CMs in Uttar Pradesh. To which the court said verbally that both Raje and her predecessor Ashok Gehlot are eligible for official residence as of now.  

The court however remarked that CM Raje may pick one as her official residence. Besides Gehlot, former chief minister Jagganath Pahariya is also availing the facility of official residence, the court was informed by the petitioner’s counsel.

May Pick One...

The division bench of the high court in its verbal remark offered that a notification to the said effect designating the official Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) may be issued so that the other bungalow can be put to good use.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Evacuation around Yamuna, potholes fill with stones: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s steps to combat Delhi flood alert

Mukesh Ambani's trust in Isha Ambani pays off, company she leads is set to beat ICICI, ITC, HUL in...

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Watch | 10 videos of destruction in several cities due to heavy rainfall

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE