Call to raise general age limit for exams

Headlines

Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll crosses 50 after cloudburst, flash floods; 15 killed in Shimla landslides

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi Police issues Independence Day traffic advisory; check list of routes to avoid on August 15

Independence Day 2023: When will PM Modi unfurl national flag, address nation? Check speech timings

Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch parade, PM Modi’s speech live, know here

Google Doodle celebrates India's 77th Independence by showcasing textile craft traditions illustrated by Namrata Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Independence Day 2023: 30 wishes, quotes, patriotic messages, status and captions

Indian government issues high severity warning for Android users; check details

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

Independence Day 2023: 7 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

9 motivational quotes by late Sidharth Shukla

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

HomeJaipur

Jaipur

Call to raise general age limit for exams

The students under the banner of Rajasthan Pratiyogi Sangharsh Committee raised the issue and put up their demands. They said they would soon move court in support of these demands.

article-main
Latest News

Sangeeta Pranvendra

Updated: Nov 04, 2017, 08:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Students belonging to the general category, today raised their voice against the Rajasthan government and demanded that the upper age limit for the general category students for appearing in competitive exams be increased.

They said that while the age for appearing in competitive exams in most Hindi speaking states is between 40 and 45 years, Rajasthan government has kept it at 35. They demanded that the government increase this age limit at the earliest to 40 years.

The students under the banner of Rajasthan Pratiyogi Sangharsh Committee raised the issue and put up their demands. They said they would soon move court in support of these demands.

“States like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have an upper age limit that is 40 to 45 years,” said Ravindra Mohan Sharma President of the body. Exams organised by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) are always cancelled or results are delayed due to paper leaks, cheating, court cases and elections. This is playing with the future of the general category, said Sharma.

“The fact that students of the reserved categories get extra five years in the upper age limit puts us at a disadvantaged position,” said Sharma.

They accused the Rajasthan government of not having a scheduled time table of examinations.“RAS exams are never held on time. Unlike the UPSC, the RPSC does not have a calendar. Prestigious exams are held after a gap of several years. This makes students ineligible as they pass the upper age limit. The additional years will give them equal opportunities,” said Preetesh Garg, Bharatpur district coordinator of the student body.

Rajasthan government had the dubious distinction of having a public service commission that has been embroiled in controversy to such an extent that a former chairman of the commission was also arrested for using unfair means to get his daughter selected.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet real life Rocky Aur Rani, this Punjabi-Bengali couple's love story is similar to KJo's movie

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim; check full list here

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE