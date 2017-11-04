Call to raise general age limit for exams

The students under the banner of Rajasthan Pratiyogi Sangharsh Committee raised the issue and put up their demands. They said they would soon move court in support of these demands.

Students belonging to the general category, today raised their voice against the Rajasthan government and demanded that the upper age limit for the general category students for appearing in competitive exams be increased.

They said that while the age for appearing in competitive exams in most Hindi speaking states is between 40 and 45 years, Rajasthan government has kept it at 35. They demanded that the government increase this age limit at the earliest to 40 years.

“States like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have an upper age limit that is 40 to 45 years,” said Ravindra Mohan Sharma President of the body. Exams organised by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) are always cancelled or results are delayed due to paper leaks, cheating, court cases and elections. This is playing with the future of the general category, said Sharma.

“The fact that students of the reserved categories get extra five years in the upper age limit puts us at a disadvantaged position,” said Sharma.

They accused the Rajasthan government of not having a scheduled time table of examinations.“RAS exams are never held on time. Unlike the UPSC, the RPSC does not have a calendar. Prestigious exams are held after a gap of several years. This makes students ineligible as they pass the upper age limit. The additional years will give them equal opportunities,” said Preetesh Garg, Bharatpur district coordinator of the student body.

Rajasthan government had the dubious distinction of having a public service commission that has been embroiled in controversy to such an extent that a former chairman of the commission was also arrested for using unfair means to get his daughter selected.