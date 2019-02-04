BJP’s outreach programme to woo ex-servicemen & martyrs’ families in Jaipur

BJP has launched a programme to consolidate ex-servicemen and martyrs families in its favour. A concerted month long outreach programme to felicitate them was launched in Jaipur on Sunday. This would continue across all 200 assembly constituencies over the next month till March 3.

Programmes to felicitate ex-servicemen and martyr’s families would be organised in every assembly segment over the coming weeks. Further Shaheed Smaran Saptah would be organised from February 16 to 22. As part of this party workers and public would clean up martyr’s memorials, undertake tree plantation and take selfies at the spot. Servicemen posted at the border would also be felicitated as part of the programme.

Former Army man and union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, former chairperson of Sainik Kalyan Board Prem Singh Bajore and BJP general secretary organisation were present at the felicitation programme organised by the BJP Sainik Prakoshth.

Addressing the programme Rathore told the ex-servicemen about the initiatives taken by Modi government for the defence forces. He said that the OROP is a major decision taken for their benefit. He said the Prime Minister has ensured that defence personnel are given due respect. He said “Today India has found place among countries that enter the enemy’s home to give befitting reply.”

Rathore further said, “Once a soldier is always a soldier. As mark of respect to the soldiers March 3 would be celebrated as Rashtriya Shaurya Diwas.”

Incidentally Rajasthan has the largest number of martyrs and Vasundhara Raje government too had initiated a consolidated plan to reach the doorstep and thereby the village of every martyr through Sainik Kalyan Board, (SKB) Rajasthan. A drive to personally ask every martyr’s family about their problems and seek time bound solutions was undertaken. It had also decided to give a job to one member of martyr’s family and name the local government school after the martyr.

Further Prem Singh Bajore former chairman SKB had personally undertaken a programme to install statues of 1153 martyrs at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh each. “We recognize the supreme sacrifice of martyrs. Their families are entitled to respect, dignity, recognition and support. We had organized camps in every district to solve their problems,” said Bajore.

MARTYRS COUNT

Total martyrs in Rajasthan: 1650Districts where they belong: All 33Maximun martyrs in Jhunjhunu: 452