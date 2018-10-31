Beware of ‘chandi ka warq’ coated sweets this season

With Diwali around the corner, sweet shops are eecked for the festive occassion. The mouth-watering sweets from barfi and laddoo to halwa and phirni – are on display to lure consumers. The festive feasting is fine, but what about sweets caoted with silver foil (chandi ka warq)

Silver, and sometimes even gold, is used in sweets, apparently for their health benefit. Silver has been touted as an antimicrobial agent.

However, the silver foil is not only non-non-vegetarian but also it can have harmful effect on the health. Due to consuming the sweets covered with silver foil, you can have very serious illnesses like cancer, which has already been confirmed by many research reports.

Another problem is that unscrupulous sweet makers sometimes use aluminum or any adulterated product instead of silver. FSSAI has issued rules in relation to the silver coating, according to which, the covering should be made only from 99.9% pure silver. But, as per the investigation done by the ITRC in India, about 10% of the covering on sweets was found of aluminum in the market. Out of the remaining 90%, about 60% sweets did not have pure silver.

The state incharge of People for Animals Babulal Jaju said that the covering done on the sweets is made by placing silver and aluminum in the middle of the fresh skin of the animals and then beating it. This covering is completely non-vegetarian. Jaju further added that the available covering in the market is not only toxic, but it can also lead to deadly diseases like cancer. Some conscious people of the Jain society know this fact and have been boycotting the silver covering on the sweets for many years.