Amid power tussle, poster war outside Rajasthan Congress office

Abhimanyu Punia, Rajasthan NSUI president said that posters of Sachin Pilot, who is Rajasthan Congress chief were removed by some anti-social elements.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 11:00 PM IST

National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress on Monday put up posters of Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot outside the party's state unit office in Jaipur.

This came after posters of Pilot were removed from the office amid the political crisis in the state.

Abhimanyu Punia, Rajasthan NSUI president said that posters of Pilot, who is Rajasthan Congress chief were removed by some anti-social elements.

"Sachin Pilot is the chief of Rajasthan Congress. Some anti-social elements who are not office bearers of Congress came removed posters of Pilot from the Rajasthan Congress office. It is condemnable and action must be taken against them. NSUI has put up posters again," Punia told ANI.

The State government headed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers they claim sources close to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have said and noted that if Gehlot has claimed the numbers then why have the MLAs been taken to a hotel and not to the state Governor after the meeting of legislators.

Sources close to Pilot also said that he is not joining the BJP.

Pilot, who is also Rajasthan Congress chief, did not attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot`s residence in Jaipur on Monday. 

After the meeting, Gehlot, party leaders and MLAs flashed a victory sign, apparently expressing confidence that they have the requisite majority in the Assembly. Sources said over 90 MLAs were present at the meeting.

The MLAs present at the meeting later left the chief minister`s residence in buses. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said that if anyone in the party is upset, they should discuss the matter in the party to find a solution.

The CLP unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Gehlot-led government and accusing the BJP of destabilising the government by indulging in horse-trading of MLAs.

The CLP also condemned all "undemocratic" acts to weaken Congress party and its government and demanded action against any Congress office-bearer involved in anti-party activities. The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has intensified over the past few days with the differences between Gehlot and Pilot coming out in the open.

Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by trying to poach MLAs. Pilot is learnt to be in Delhi. 

