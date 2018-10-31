800kg adulterated mawa seized in Rajasthan

Due to increased demand of milk on Diwali, the business of adulteration mawa picks up pace during this time of the year. With the aim to earn more profits during the festive season, the adulterated Mawa is reaching Bhilwara from other parts of the state.

On getting the update from an informer, the health department carried out an operation and seized around 800 kg of adulterated mawa from a bus coming from Bikaner to Bhilwara on Tuesday.

The department recovered the adulterated mawa from a person named Ghanshyam Sharma who was travelling from a private bus of Kalpana Travels. During initial investigation, the department found out about 350kg adulterated mawa. According to sources, milk powder, chemicals, boiled potato and refined oil are being used instead of milk.

The investigating officer CMHO Dr JC Jeengar said that the consumption of adulterated sweets affects the liver. Also, swelling occurs due to infection in the intestines. The use of synthetic milk increases the risk of cancer .