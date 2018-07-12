Headlines

5-yr-old Bundi girl rescued from khap’s wrath

The Hindoli police on Wednesday prepped by the local administration rescued the little one from the punishment by village heads in Bundi.

Rajiv Saxena

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:00 AM IST

She is just five years old who had taken her first step in formal education by getting enrolled in Class 1 of the government primary school in Haripura village. Yet, a whole bunch of superstitious village heads didn’t once flinch while passing a diktat punishing her for accidentally destroying the eggs of Sandpiper bird which the locals call Titahari. 

The Hindoli police on Wednesday prepped by the local administration rescued the little one from the punishment by village heads in Bundi. The minor girl, while at school on July 2, accidentally destroyed the eggs laid by a sandpiper bird after consuming milk served to school children under state government launched Annapurna Milk scheme.

The locals believe the Sandpiper bird to be a messenger of rain. The breaking of its eggs was considered an unpardonable sin warranting corporal punishment. When the senior members of the village community came to know of the incident, they dished out a punishment by ostracising and ordered the parents to abandon the minor girl for 3 days as an act penance and purification of the sin. During this period, she was not allowed to enter the house but was made stay outside the home in the front yard, sources said.

The father of the minor girl could not tolerate the decision and under the influence of alcohol, he created ruckus in the evening on second day of punishment protesting against the decision by senior members of the community (Panchs).  Consequently, the panchs extended the punishment period of the girl from three days to eleven days.

The matter reportedly came to light to the local administration and police only yesterday following which Hindoli Tehsildar Bhawna Singh and SHO Laxman Singh reached the village and convinced the locals against the ill practice.

“The minor girl, a class 1 student fell prey to the social custom of the village community but she was today rescued,” Bhawna Singh, Hindoli Tehsildar said. The girl was today found sitting on a cot and reading school books outside her home in the front yard, she said, adding the family members narrated about the khap order, She was not allowed inside the home but was taking food and attending school. When the panchs were told that it was against law to issue such punishment for a minor child, they agreed to revoke the punishment and abide by the rules of law, she added. SHO Laxman Singh said the matter is under investigation and refuted the allegation that the minor girl was kept tied to the tree during the punishment period.

Superstitious Panch

The father of the minor girl could not tolerate the decision and created a ruckus in the evening on second day of punishment.  Consequently, the panchs extended the punishment period of the girl from three days to eleven days.

 

