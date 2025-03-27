SRH vs LSG Live Score: Match No. 7 of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants is set to take place tonight. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which is generally a high-scoring pitch.

SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between current table topper Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The high-voltage game is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which is a high-scoring pitch. As per the current Win Probability on Google, SRH has an upper hand over LSG as they have a 63 percent chance of winning the game. The home team will be eyeing to continue its winning run after their convincing win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on the same ground a couple of days ago. On the other hand, LSG lost their first game against Delhi Capitals (DC) and will look to add their first 2 points of the season by beating SRH tonight. So, stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates on the SRH vs LSG clash here.