Yuzvendra Chahal gets a special cheer from the stands in KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore were putting up a superb performance in the IPL 2020 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mohammed Siraj had created history by becoming the first bowler to bowl two maidens in the IPL as he ended with figures of 4-2-8-3. Giving Mohammed Siraj support was Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar. Sundar and Saini picked up one wicket apiece while Chahal got the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins for 4. Yuzvendra Chahal ended with 2/15 and he is now third in the list of wicket-takers in IPL 2020.

However, during the course of his spell, he was getting plenty of cheers from one special individual. Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree Verma was in attendance from the stands and she was sporting a big smile on his performance. Dhanashree Verma was also cheering Yuzvendra Chahal frequently on taking a wicket.

Even during the game against Rajasthan Royals, Chahal picked two consecutive wickets in two balls to put the opposition under pressure. And what was the icing on the cake for the spinner was the presence of Dhanashree Verma who was present in the stadium to celebrate his wickets. On August 8, Chahal had announced his engagement with Dhanashree and had taken to Instagram to post an adorable picture from the ceremony.

Clinical performance

The duo has been very active on social media and some of the posts by Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have set social media on fire primarily because of the hilarious aspect of the posts.

Speaking after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win, Virat Kohli said that they had plans in place in order to achieve success. “When we got here, we saw the surface, it looked drier. At the toss, I said that it was a good toss to lose. We would have batted first but the pitch just seemed to look much better under lights. We had the option of the plan to start with Washi and bring Morris in the second over, then we thought let's give Siraj the new ball with Morris. Let him set the tone and then let Siraj try and swing the ball. I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field. The management has brought in a proper culture,” Kohli said.