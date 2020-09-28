'You weren’t a bowler': Shane Warne, Harsha Bhogle involved in a Twitter spat

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

HomeIPL

IPL

'You weren’t a bowler': Shane Warne, Harsha Bhogle involved in a Twitter spat

Shane Warne and Harsha Bhogle were involved in a Twitter spat during RR-KXIP's IPL 2020 thriller.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 06:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle and former Australia cricketer Shane Warne got involved in a social media spat during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 thriller on Sunday (September 27).

Batting first, openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul handed KXIP the perfect start as the pair went on to hit RR bowlers all over the park in Sharjah.

While Rahul scored 69 off 54 balls, Agarwal went on to bag his maiden IPL century.

The duo also hoisted the highest first-wicket partnership for KXIP in the IPL history and helped the Punjab side hoist a total of 223/2.

Assessing the first innings display, Harsha took to Twitter and lauded the Kings' batsmen while also pointing out that the Sharjah cricket ground is way too small when compared to the ones from the 90s.

"This isn’t just slogging. Quality batting. The ground never seemed so small when we were covering cricket there in the 90s!!" he wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to this, RR's mentor Shane Warne quote tweeted Bhogle's post and wrote, "Yes it did to the players mate. You weren’t a bowler out there – hard work !!!"

The argument then became border as Harsha responded to Warne's remarks by saying "The approach was different then though. In 108 innings in odi cricket in the 90s, average total was 227!" to which Shane said, "Stats don’t tell the truth. Better bowlers back then from all countries and completely different pitch ! Anyway, the @rajasthanroyals are still in this ! 210 is a par score".

In chase of a target of 224 runs, Rajasthan Royals ultimately reached the score after Steve Smith, Sanju Samson's propelling innings at the start, and some late heroics from Rahul Tewatia who smashed 30 runs off 6 balls to guide the men in pink to victory.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Raksha Bandhan 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this auspicious day

Government calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, agenda unknown

Google discontinues its Pixel Pass subscription for new devices and renewals

Here's what Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana does for a living, her whopping salary package is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE