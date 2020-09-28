'You weren’t a bowler': Shane Warne, Harsha Bhogle involved in a Twitter spat

Shane Warne and Harsha Bhogle were involved in a Twitter spat during RR-KXIP's IPL 2020 thriller.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle and former Australia cricketer Shane Warne got involved in a social media spat during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 thriller on Sunday (September 27).

Batting first, openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul handed KXIP the perfect start as the pair went on to hit RR bowlers all over the park in Sharjah.

While Rahul scored 69 off 54 balls, Agarwal went on to bag his maiden IPL century.

The duo also hoisted the highest first-wicket partnership for KXIP in the IPL history and helped the Punjab side hoist a total of 223/2.

Assessing the first innings display, Harsha took to Twitter and lauded the Kings' batsmen while also pointing out that the Sharjah cricket ground is way too small when compared to the ones from the 90s.

"This isn’t just slogging. Quality batting. The ground never seemed so small when we were covering cricket there in the 90s!!" he wrote on Twitter.

This isn't just slogging. Quality batting. The ground never seemed so small when we were covering cricket there in the 90s!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Reacting to this, RR's mentor Shane Warne quote tweeted Bhogle's post and wrote, "Yes it did to the players mate. You weren’t a bowler out there – hard work !!!"

Yes it did to the players mate. You weren’t a bowler out there - hard work !!! https://t.co/qTzfWRVyrn — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

The argument then became border as Harsha responded to Warne's remarks by saying "The approach was different then though. In 108 innings in odi cricket in the 90s, average total was 227!" to which Shane said, "Stats don’t tell the truth. Better bowlers back then from all countries and completely different pitch ! Anyway, the @rajasthanroyals are still in this ! 210 is a par score".

Stats don’t tell the truth. Better bowlers back then from all countries and completely different pitch ! Anyway, the @rajasthanroyals are still in this ! 210 is a par score https://t.co/TzA583gR2V — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

In chase of a target of 224 runs, Rajasthan Royals ultimately reached the score after Steve Smith, Sanju Samson's propelling innings at the start, and some late heroics from Rahul Tewatia who smashed 30 runs off 6 balls to guide the men in pink to victory.