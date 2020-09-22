IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his Rajasthan Royals debut against CSK

The clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will see U19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal making his debut for RR.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was purchased by the Rajasthan franchise for Rs 2.4 crore. Jaiswal is the youngest batsman to score a List A double century as he smashed 203 runs off 154 balls while playing for Mumbai against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The record innings featured 17 fours and 12 sixes.

He was also the best batsman in the U-19 World Cup which was played earlier this year. The left-handed batsman was the highest run-getter in the tournament.

Also read Netizens eager to see Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal make a mark in IPL 2020

He scored a gritty 88 in the final against the Bangladesh U-19 team, but unfortunately, his innings could not help the drowning Indian clan as Bangladesh lifted the trophy.

As for the clash, it is match No.5 of IPL 2020 and will be the first match in Sharjah - the third venue for this IPL. CSK’s top run-scorer in the last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) misses out as he is not a 100% fit. Ruturaj Gaikwad makes his IPL debut.

As for Jos Buttler, he has been with the RR squad but has to go through a mandatory quarantine of six days unlike the other England and Australia cricketers.

As far as Ben Stokes is concerned, the England all-rounder is still with his family back in New Zealand to support his ailing father. There is no official word on his arrival, however, Royals are hopeful of getting him in the squad after the first couple of weeks.