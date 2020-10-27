Wriddhiman Saha hits special knock in IPL 2020 clash between SRH vs DC

Wriddhiman Saha had not played many games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. However, in the clash against Delhi Capitals, Saha was included in place of Jonny Bairstow, who has been consistent and was one of the lone bright spots for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their loss against Kings XI Punjab. Partnering David Warner would have been no easy task, but Saha stood up to the occasion and blasted a magnificent knock to put Sunrisers Hyderabad on course for a big total against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Saha shared a century opening stand with David Warner after Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl.

The plan immediately backfired as Wriddhiman Saha started with three boundaries in two overs bowled by Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Warner, at the other end was like a teain as he notched up his fifty off just 25 balls by hammering four boundaries and one six in one over bowled by Kagiso Rabada as Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 77/0 after six overs of the powerplay.

However, Wriddhiman Saha was not left far behind and he too chipped in with some wonderful strokes. The wicketkeeper swept R Ashwin for a boundary and he followed it up with two more boundaries off Tushar Deshpande. Saha then slog swept Axar Patel for a six and then drove him inside out for a boundary to deep extra cover.

Saha misses the mark

Saha sailed past the 60s and the 70s with a fantastic display of hitting, including one big six off Kagiso Rabada. Saha looked good for a century when he hit two boundaries off Nortje but in the quest of more aggression, Saha mistimed a ball that stopped on him and he perished for a brilliant 87.

There were some worrying signs for Saha and the Indian cricket fans as he was tended to by the physio for potential dehydration and cramp. He was seen stretching and he was trying to bat through the pain. With Saha being included in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming tour of Australia that will start immediately after the end of the IPL, fans will be hoping that it is nothing serious as he looks to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team.