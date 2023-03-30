'Will create a special ramp for him..:' DDCA director wants Rishabh Pant to attend all IPL 2023 games

Rishabh Pant (File Photo)

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director, Shyam Sharma, has announced that the association is fully prepared to host the star Delhi Capitals batter and former skipper, Rishabh Pant, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his team's home matches. In fact, they will even create a special ramp for him. This is especially important as Pant is still recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year.

The 2023 Indian Premier League season is set to begin on Friday with a match between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. The Delhi Capitals will commence their IPL campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Their first home game will be against the Gujarat Titans on April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

"We are ready to host Rishabh Pant at the ground if he feels okay and Delhi Capitals allows it. We will take care of everything for him, be it picking him up from home or dropping him back. We will also create a special ramp till the dugout for his access," Sharma told ANI.

Ricky Ponting has recently expressed his fervent desire to have the talented Rishabh Pant present at the dugout for all home games. In fact, Ponting has already spoken to Pant and they are both eagerly hoping to get him involved this season. The prospect of having Pant in the dugout or change room is truly special and would undoubtedly bring a new level of energy and excitement to the team.

"I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We are hoping to get him involved this season. I would love to have him at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our change room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job. He has been a successful franchise cricket captain in the past. He's excited to lead the team as well," Delhi Capitals quoted Ponting as saying.

In the previous season of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals secured the fifth position in the points table with a total of 14 points, having won seven matches and lost an equal number. Despite their impressive performance, they narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Delhi Capitals have made some significant changes to their team. David Warner has been announced as the captain, taking over from Rishabh Pant. The all-rounder Axar Patel has been named as the team's vice-captain, adding depth and experience to the squad.

In addition, the franchise has brought on board former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the Director of Cricket. Ganguly has a wealth of experience in the sport and has previously worked with the Delhi Capitals as a mentor during the 2019 season.

As the team prepares for the future, they are also looking to sign Bengal's Abishek Porel as a replacement for Pant ahead of IPL 2023, according to ESPNcricinfo.

With these changes, the Delhi Capitals are poised to make a strong showing in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

