Why Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Kaveri Derby clash makes IPL and Indian cricket great?

What makes any franchise league in any sport intriguing? It is the rivalries between clubs or teams. In football, starting with the United Kingdom, you have the Manchester Clubs vs London Clubs and Liverpool battling it out for supremacy. In Scotland, it is the Old Firm rivalry between Celtic and Rangers. When it comes to Spain, it is the ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona, two clubs within Spain but with different language, aspirations and cultures. You change sport and in NBA, you had the Chicago Bulls and the New York rivalry which redefined the sport.

When it comes to cricket, there is The Ashes contest between England and Australia that spans 143 years of history. There is India vs Pakistan due to political tensions while slowly, India vs Australia is also assuming a marquee rivalry. However, when it comes to franchise T20 cricket, there are few rivalries to speak off except in England where the ‘Roses match’ between Lancashire and Yorkshire which is an annual and much-anticipated fixture.

However, there is one rivalry in the Indian Premier League that matches the excitement, the rivalry, the emotional quotient and the desire to not lose at any cost. This rivalry has been moulded due to the tensions politically and emotionally over a river. These two states which are linked to the river let the tensions spill over in a healthy way in the realms of the IPL. The Kaveri Derby or the Southern Derby clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is a rivalry that has enhanced the reputation of the IPL and given what other top flight franchise leagues have, a reputed rivalry.

Big names, plenty of drama

The fact that both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are led by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two of the biggest names in modern-day cricket, makes this THE rivalry of the tournament. It is no wonder that terms such as ‘Ashes of the South’, ‘Kaveri Derby’, ‘Rumble Down South’ are all associated with the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash makes an IPL edition intriguing. In the beginning, there were no distinct rivalries to take off but in the last decade, Chennai Super Kings’ clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore has assumed a superb rivalry.

Be it drama, you have got it. Be it stunning chases, it has happened. Be it heartbreak, there has been plenty for Royal Challengers Bangalore and a little less for Chennai Super Kings. The mere presence of Dhoni and Kohli going after each other to be on top enhances cricket and the players associated with both sides immensely.

The IPL is a better T20 league not just because it was a trendsetter in franchise T20 cricket but because of rivalries such as the Kaveri Derby between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.