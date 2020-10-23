Why are cricketers wearing two caps on the field in IPL 2020?

Eoin Morgan KKR

The IPL 2020 is being held in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to ensure that the tournament is being played in a smooth manner and that no player or official gets infected, there are strict bio-bubble rules in place. No player can interact with people outside of the bubble while there can be no application of saliva on the ball. Players who celebrate cannot hug or shake hands, rather they can only fist pump their celebrations. However, there has been one more strange incident that has occurred on the cricket field. In many games, people are often seen wearing two hats on their heads or even three. During the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash, Eoin Morgan was seen wearing two caps on his head. Why are players doing this? It is because of the new ICC regulation which states that players will have to take care of their own stuff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to one of the guidelines issued by the ICC, it stated, “On-field protocols – For example, no unnecessary body contact and no handing over items (cap, towels, sunglasses etc.) to umpires or teammates. Each player should be responsible for their own items. Players are not allowed to hand over their items like cap, sunglasses and towels to the umpires. Besides, they cannot ask their teammates to keep these items while they go bowling.”

‘A new normal’

The tournament in the UAE, in such a big scale, is the ultimate test of the ‘new normal’ in cricket in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. With the pandemic not vanishing in the next couple of months, the life in a bio-secure bubble, as well as the rules of social distancing and different celebrations, could be enforced in a big way in the coming series.

The IPL has gone on without a hitch so far and it will be a welcome relief for players and the BCCI. At the start of the tournament, 13 members and two players of the Chennai Super Kings staff tested positive for the coronavirus and it threw their entire preparation into disarray.