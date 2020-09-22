WATCH - Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee's expression on RCB win is simply adorable

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (September 21). With this win, Virat Kohli's team also became the league-leaders over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the top of the table, who also won their first match of the IPL 2020.

However, RCB's win was propelled via star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's dazzling spell who put on a Man Of The Match (MOTM) performance for his side with the ball. The entire RCB side and fans were delighted with Chahal's match-winning figures, including his fiancee Dhanashree, who was especially esthetic after the match.

Dhanashree took to Instagram and shared a glips of her celebrating while Chahal collected the MOTM award against SRH.

"Here’s to our first match together At the end of the day it’s a game and anything can happen since they’ve all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best," she captioned her post on IG.