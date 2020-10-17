WATCH Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree Verma celebrate his wickets in the stands

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in fine form in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and against Rajasthan Royals (RR) he once again proved his importance for the RCB franchise.

Chahal picked two consecutive wickets in two balls to put the opposition under pressure. And what was the icing on the cake for the spinner was his fiance, Dhanashree Verma was present in the stadium to celebrate his wickets.

In the fourth ball of the 8th over, Chahal dismissed Robin Uthappa and on the very next ball, he picked Sanju Samson and was on the hat-trick opportunity.

As soon as Chahal picked his second wicket, Dhanashree was seen celebrating from the stands.

Chahal, however, missed the hat-trick as Jos Buttler left a delivery but the leggie continued his fine run.

The India spin star on August 8 had announced his engagement with Dhanashree. He had taken to Instagram to post an adorable picture from the ceremony.