WATCH: Virat Kohli's explosive reaction to Prithvi Shaw's dismissal in RCB v DC match

Virat Kohli is widely renowned for his highly passionate reactions during games and the world once again witnessed the Team India skipper's on-field antics during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 clash on Monday (October 5).

The event took place when RCB finally found a breakthrough in the match after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave an explosive start to DC.

Sent in to bat first, the DC openers managed to score 63 runs in the first 6 overs of the match.

Out of the two, Shaw was looking the more dangerous as he kept hitting RCB bowlers all over the park for boundaries and sixes.

With the two batsmen set, Kohli introduced pacer Mohammed Seraj into the attack and found instant success.

In the fourth delivery of his first over of the game, Siraj bowled an excellent short bouncer which caught Prithvi (42) off guard and the player ended up taking a wild swing at it.

However, the ball brushed off Shaw's gloves before AB de Villiers took an easy catch behind the stumps. While the entire squad celebrated this wicket, Kohli looked more than just happy with the breakthrough as the RCB skipper once again celebrated with 200% passion!

HERE IS THE VIDEO: