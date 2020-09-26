Headlines

WATCH: Varun Chakravarthy's bamboozling delivery to dismiss David Warner in KKR vs SRH match

IPL 2020 - Varun Chakravarthy pulled off an impressive caught and bowled to dismiss David Warner in KKR vs SRH match

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 26, 2020, 09:03 PM IST

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up the very critical wicket of David Warner in emphatic fashion during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the matchday eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday (September 26).

SRH skipper Warner won the toss and opted to bat first but his side got off to a very slow start.

David, who had already lost his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (5) to Pat Cummins' darting delivery, took the responsibility upon himself to go big.

The Australian batsman did manage to find some momentum with Manish Pandey playing the supporting role on the other side.

However, Chakravarthy's change of pace helped KKR break this building partnership.

Varun's turning delivery was misread by Warner (36) as the ball caught the blade of the Aussie opener's bat and bounced straight back to the bowler for an easy caught and bowled.

