WATCH - Shreyas Iyer's monstrous sixes lights up DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 clash

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was in top form during his side's first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (September 20). Iyer came out to bat at a delicate moment of the match but that did not stop him from hitting a humongous six, early on into his innings.

In the eighth over of the match, the Delhi skipper decided to take on spinner Krishnappa Gowtham and dispatched his third delivery of the over for a monstrous sixer.

Gowtham had bowled a slower delivery but Iyer was quick to pick it up and dislodged it for a mammoth 91m sixer over the bowler's head.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Earlier in the day, KXIP skipper KL Rahul had won the toss and welcomed Delhi Capitals to bat first.

DC got off to a terrible start after they lost Shikhar Dhawan (0), Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shimron Hetmyer (7) inside the opening first 6 overs of the game.

DC playing 11 - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

KXIP playing 11 - Lokesh Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami