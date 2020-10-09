WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's flying catch to dismiss Jos Buttler in RR vs DC IPL 2020 clash

Shikhar Dhawan took an exceptional catch to dismiss Jos Buttler during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2020 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Friday (October 9).

In chase of a target score of 185 runs, Rajasthan Royals got off to the worst start possible on the night as they lost one of their key players early on.

Skipper Steven Smith sent in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to hand the side a good start on the chase but R Ashwin had other ideas.

After Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje failed to get a wicket in the first two overs, Iyer brought in Ashwin and he found the breakthrough that his skipper was looking for.

With the pressure building to get going with the run rate, Buttler decided to go big on the Indian spinner and middled a firmly struck shot towards his leg side.

However, Dhawan showed excellent athleticism as he dove towards his right and took a flying catch to end Jos' stay at the crease.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Archer in the second over of the innings. Archer then caught and bowled Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over.

The fall of wickets did not stop as Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (22) was then run out in the sixth over which reduced the team to 50/3. Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were the next batsmen but failed to build a partnership as the former too was run out in the 10th over.

Stoinis provided the team with some momentum as the player struck 39 runs before Rahul Tewatia dismissed him. Shimron Hetmyer then started playing with an attacking mindset and smashed regular sixes and boundaries.

Hetmyer struck two consecutive sixes to Kartik Tyagi in the 17th over but the bowler made a comeback and dismissed Hetmyer, who played a knock of 45 runs from just 24 balls. Axar Patel then played a quick knock of 17 runs from eight deliveries before Andrew Tye got hold of him in the 19th over. Archer then bowled a brilliant last over, conceding just three runs from the over to restrict Delhi Capitals on 184 runs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 184/8 [Shimron Hetmyer 45 (24), Marcus Stoinis 39 (30), Jofra Archer 3-24, Rahul Tewatia 1-20)].