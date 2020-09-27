WATCH: Riyan Parag's leapfrog effort to stop Mayank Agarwal's sixer in RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 clash

Riyan Parag's leapfrog effort on the boundary ropes to stop Mayank Agarwal's sixer in RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 clash will leave you baffled.

Young Indian cricketer Riyan Parag showed off some excellent fielding abilities during Rajasthan Royals' second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (September 27). In an electrifying clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Parag showcased his quickening as he saved crucial runs for his side.

After winning the toss, RR skipper Steven Smith welcomed KXIP to bat first as the Punjab side got off to a flying start.

The runs kept flowing like water with openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal hitting the RR bowlers all over the park.

However, 18-year-old Parag showed some fightback as he almost took an excellent catch on the boundary ropes.

During the fifth ball of Shreyas Gopal's first over of the match, Agarwal firmly struck a floated delivery down the ground which looked six-bound. However, Parag leaped up and caught the ball and managed to have the presence of him to throw the ball inside the ball while he himself fell over the boundary ropes.

With this, he not only saved showed off his excellent fielding abilities but also saved five valuable runs of RR.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

PLAYING 11s:

RR (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

KXIP (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.