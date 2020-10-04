WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja takes a sky-high catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran in KXIP v CSK match

Ravindra Jadeja produced a world-class catch to help his side find a key breakthrough in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in IPL 2020 on Sunday (October 4).

Earlier in the day, KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and welcomed MS Dhoni's CSK to bat first.

Openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave KXIP a positive start as they formulated a 61-run stand for the first wicket.

After Piyush Chawla removed Agarwal (26), Mandeep Singh walked in and took the charge.

However, his stay at the crease was also cut short after Ambati Rayudu took an excellent catch.

Nicholas Pooran then joined the on-field batter Rahul, who went on to complete his half-century from 46 balls. Both batsmen played with an attacking mindset and took the team over the 150-run mark in the 17th over.

However, CSK made a comeback in the match as Shardul Thakur removed both the set batsmen in the 18th over. Pooran got out after scoring 33 runs from 17 balls before Rahul was caught behind on the very next delivery.

Jadeja held on to Pooran's sky-high shot and produced the moment of the match with it.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

After taking two wickets, Thakur conceded just three runs from his remaining four deliveries of the over.

Glenn Maxwell and Sarfaraz Khan then took the field and helped the team reach a respectable total. Thakur took two wickets while Chawla and Jadeja picked one wicket each in the match.