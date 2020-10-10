WATCH: N Jagadeesan's half-hearted effort to save himself from a run-out in CSK v RCB match

Narayan Jagadeesan received a lot of flak on social media after the batsman's half-hearted efforts to save himself from a run-out during Chennai Super Kings vs Royals Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 clash on Saturday (October 10).

In chase of a target score of 170 runs, CSK got off to a very sluggish start on the night as both openers failed to get going from the first ball.

Washington Sundar drew first blood for RCB as he dismissed both Faf du Plessis (8) and Shane Watson (14) early on, reducing CSK to 25/2.

Jagadeesan and Ambati Rayudu then formed a decent partnership and slowly tried to bring CSK back into the game.

However, this partnership soon came to an end after Chris Morris managed to pull off an excellent direct hit to dismiss Jagadeesan (33).

But what fueled the outrage amongst fans is how wayward Jagadeesan's body language was while he tried to make it back into the crease.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

PLAYING 11s:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal