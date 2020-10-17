WATCH: Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis' ugly collision during DC vs CSK IPL 2020 clash

Faf du Plessis was involved in an ugly collision with Kagiso Rabada during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (October 16).

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and invited Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals to field first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals thrashed CSK by 44 runs. Delhi Capitals are at the second position with 12 points in eight games while CSK are third from the bottom with six points.

Batting first, CSK got off to a poor start after Tushar Deshpande dismissed Sam Curran (0), reducing the men in yellow to 0/1 in the very first over of the game.

With this, Shane Watson walked in and formed a stand with Faf du Plessis.

After a slow start, the CSK duo tried to get things going quickly, and during Rabada's second over of the game, an unfortunate collision happened.

On the penultimate delivery of the 5th over, Faf managed to push Kagiso's slower delivery and rushed to take a single.

However, the du Plessis and Rabada ended up colliding with each other after both the players were left ball watching and not concentrating on what is in front of them.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Ouch, Rabada and Faf du plessis collision pic.twitter.com/GYobVjpytY — Gypsy King (@Zimmaaaaa) October 17, 2020

Du Plessis was left in a lot of pain afterwards as the CSK physio came on to make sure that one of their best batsman in IPL 2020 was ok to continue. After a few checks, he was given the ok and the match resumed once again.