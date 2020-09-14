WATCH - Jonty Rhodes goes airborne in KXIP's IPL 2020 training

In a recent video, which has gone viral on social media, Jonty Rhodes can be seen taking an incredible one-handed catch, once again proving that age is just a number for him.

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes is widely renowned for his impeccable fielding efforts and the 51-year-old once again showed his class during King XI Punjab's IPL 2020 training. Rhodes is currently appointed as the fielding coach of KXIP for the 13th edition of the IPL.

In a recent video, which has gone viral on social media, Jonty Rhodes can be seen taking an incredible one-handed catch, once again proving that age is just a number for him.

"Did you ‘catch’ that?" KXIP wrote on Twitter while sharing the clip.

After the IPL 2020 concludes, Rhodes is all set to take up a new job as the coach of the Sweden cricket team.

Rhodes will relocate to Sweden after the end of this IPL. Taking to their Twitter account, Sweden cricket announced, " BREAKING NEWS! Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach.”

This is not the first time that Rhodes has taken up a coaching stint with a country. His stint as the fielding coach for South African national side was magnificent. In addition, Rhodes has had various endeavours in franchise-based cricket with teams like Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Rhodes also has been an assistant coach for the Kenyan cricket team.