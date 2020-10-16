WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah's vicious bouncer helps MI remove Andre Russell in emphatic style

After a poor start to the KKR innings, Russell had just started to get into his groove and play the big shots but the MI pacer made sure that the West Indian power-hitter didn't cause much damage.

Jasprit Bumrah produced a vicious bouncer dismiss Andre Russell (12) during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 16).

After a poor start to the KKR innings, Russell had just started to get into his groove and play the big shots but the MI pacer made sure that the West Indian power-hitter didn't cause much damage.

On his fourth ball of the 11th over, Bumrah fired in a firey bouncer that caught Russell off guard.

With no room to work with, Russell left his bat hung in the air and the ball picked a nick off his bat and Quinton De Kock took an easy catch behind the stumps.

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first and got off to a terrible start.

The Kolkata side collapsed from 33/1 to 61/5 in five overs earlier today. However, Cummins (53) and Morgan rebuilt KKR's innings stitching an unbeaten 87-run stand for the sixth wicket. The duo smashed 14 runs in the penultimate and 21 runs in the final over to help KKR post a respectable total of 148 runs in the 20 overs.

After opting to bat first, KKR got off to a bad start courtesy Suryakumar Yadav fielding which sent opening batsman Rahul Tripathi back in the dugout in the third over. Suryakumar took an absolute blinder at the point as Rahul tried to cut Trent Boult for four.

Nitish Rana then joined Shubman Gill in the middle and the duo stitched a brief 15 run stand before Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed Rana in the sixth over.

Two overs later, Rahul Chahar spun a web. The right-arm spinner first dismissed Gill and then bowled Dinesh Karthik in the very next ball as KKR got reduced to 42/4.

With skipper Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell at the crease, KKR looked to rebuild the innings. Russell smashed a six to bring up the fifty for the KKR and their fans but his stint at the crease soon ended by Jasprit Bumrah.

In the 11th over, Bumrah bowled a short delivery which surprised Russell and Quinton de Kock took an easy catch. However, Pat Cummins didn't show any sign of struggle and rebuilt the KKR innings along with Morgan. Cummins whacked the ball all around the park while Morgan played the role of second fiddle.