WATCH: James Pattinson's steaming delivery leaves Aaron Finch on the floor in RCB v MI clash

Pattinson's steaming delivery catches Aaron Finch in the abdomen area and leaves him breathless.

Aaron Finch took a very painful blow on his abdomen region during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) high-tension clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (September 28).

Earlier in the day, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and welcomed Virat Kohli's RCB to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium.

After a decent first over from Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma called in James Pattinson to bowl the second over and this is when the above-mentioned incident took place.

Pattinson bowled a fuller first delivery but came back with a back of the length quicker one which caught on strike Aaron Finch off guard.

James' steaming delivery brushed off the inside edge of Finch's bat and ended up catching the Australian limited-overs skipper in the abdominal region.

The impact of the ball was so hard that it left Finch on the ground, gasping for breath.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Playing 11s:

RCB (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana.

MI (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.