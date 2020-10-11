WATCH: How Marcus Stoinis lost his wicket due to a misfield in DC vs MI IPL 2020 match

Marcus Stoinis was a victim of a terrible mess up as he was dismissed via run-out during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2020 clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 11).

The entire fiasco happened in the 16th over of the match when a fumble in the field by Suryakumar Yadav opened up an opportunity to run a double.

However, even though Stoinis was up for it, Shikhar Dhawan on the other end wasn't as the veteran Indian opener sent back the Australian allrounder.

Stranded in the middle of the crease, Marcus tried his best to get back but Ruhal Chahar had already broken the bails at the non-striker's end.

HERE IS THE VIEDO:

Opting to bat first, Delhi had a poor start as they lost opener Prithvi Shaw (4) in the first over. Ajinkya Rahane, playing in his first game of the season, joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.



Rahane and Dhawan added a 23-run brief stand for the second wicket. Spinner Krunal Pandya scalped Rahane (15) as he found him in front of the wickets in the fifth over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan stitched a partnership massive 85-run of the fourth wicket. Iyer was caught at deep midwicket by Trent Boult off Krunal after playing a knock of 42 runs.



Meanwhile, Dhawan scored his first fifty of the season. Marcus Stoinis scored 13 off 8 before a mix-up in running between the wickets with Dhawan sent him back to the pavilion.



Dhawan remained unbeaten at 69 runs while Alex Carey smashed 14* off 9. For Mumbai, Krunal Pandya clinched two wickets while Trent Boult scalped one wicket.

