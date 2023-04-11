Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s stern reply to RCB fans after LSG win in IPL 2023 goes viral

Picture credits: Twitter screenshot- @tanayvasu

We are all aware of how aggressive Gautam Gambhir was while playing and how, whether representing India or the lucrative Indian Premier League, he frequently made headlines for his antics. The entire LSG team was fired up following their historic victory in front of a home crowd that was supporting their team.

The final ball thriller also elicited an incredibly thrilling and ferocious response from Gambhir. The former Indian cricketer leapt out of his chair and enthusiastically cheered in his trademark style. The stern response from LSG coach Gautam Gambhir to the Royal Challengers Bangalore supporters at M Chinnaswamy Stadium has gone viral online.

After LSG's stunning one-wicket triumph against the hosts, RCB supporters started making fun of Gambhir. He didn't take it lightly and warned the audience to be quiet by putting a finger to his lips.

Gautam Gambhir to RCB Fans !!



pic.twitter.com/2zzGEuFRHr — Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) April 10, 2023