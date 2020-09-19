Search icon
WATCH - Faf du Plessis' breathtaking fielding light up MI vs CSK IPL 2020 match

Faf du Plessis took two breathtaking catches to remove Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya during MI vs CSK clash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 10:37 AM IST

South African cricketer Faf du Plessis took two breathtaking catches during the much-awaited Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash in the IPL 2020 on Saturday (September 19). In the 14th over the match, du Plessis managed to pull off two magnificent catches to bring back CSK into the tie.

As Saurav Tiwary and Hardik Pandya started to rain hell on CSK bowlers, MS Dhoni decided to introduce Ravindra Jadeja back into the attack.

The allrounder quickly made his mark on the game by bagging two key wickets in the same over.

However, it wouldn't have possible without the boundary line heroics from Faf du Plessis. The South African first held on to a one-handed screamer and then juggled it in the air before holding on to it again.

Right after that, in the same over, Faf once again leapt high and caught Hardik Pandya's firmly struck shot on the boundary line once again, showcasing his on-field athleticism once again.

HERE ARE THE CATCHEs:

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. It was the efforts of Faf du Plessis that restricted Mumbai Indians to 162/9. Faf, having done all the great work on the field, contributed with the bat as he smashed a fifty and shared a partnership of 115 with Ambati Rayudu as Chennai Super Kings snapped their five-match losing streak against Mumbai Indians to win by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

CSK playing 11 - Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

MI playing 11 - Quinton de Kock (W), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

